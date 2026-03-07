Transfer News, Rumors: Odegaard Offered Arsenal Exit; Real Madrid’s New Top Target
Sandro Tonali, Nico Schlotterbeck, Rodri and Micky van de Ven all feature in the gossip.
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
- Manchester United have an active interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos. The Blues firmly rebuffed approaches during the summer and are likely to be firmer in their stance this year. (Source: Ben Jacobs)
- Newcastle United will demand €100 million ($116.1 million, £86.9 million) to part ways with midfielder Sandro Tonali in the face of interest from Arsenal, Man Utd and Real Madrid. (Source: Tuttosport)
- Juventus are looking to sign Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard this summer but Mikel Arteta’s desire to keep his captain is likely to lead to an asking price well beyond Juve’s capabilities. (Source: Fichajes)
- Liverpool could step up a move for Inter left back Federico Dimarco, also wanted by Arsenal, Man Utd and Real Madrid, if Andy Robertson leaves on a free transfer this summer. (Source: Sports Boom)
- Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has his heart set on joining Arsenal this summer, believing a switch to the Emirates Stadium could be good for his career. (Source: Christian Falk)
- Another Bayern midfielder, 21-year-old Aleksandar Pavlović, is the subject of an approach from Chelsea. Informal talks have also been held with Manchester City, but the player’s priority is to remain with his current club. (Source: CaughtOffside)
- Elsewhere, Chelsea are ready to make an offer of €50 million ($58 million, $43.5 million) to sign Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque in a deal that would financially benefit former employers Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)
- Micky van de Ven is unhappy at Tottenham Hotspur and is looking to capitalize on transfer interest from the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool when the season comes to a close. (Source: Football Insider)
- Juventus hope Aston Villa trigger their option to buy midfielder Douglas Luiz permanently at the end of the season. They will encourage other offers if Unai Emery’s side decide against pursuing a deal. (Source: IlBianconero)
- Also potentially leaving Juventus could be striker Jonathan David, who will be made available if Dušan Vlahović completes a surprise U-turn and signs a new contract. Contact has been made with Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, Leeds United, Man Utd, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Tottenham. (Source: TEAMtalk)
- Leeds and West Ham United are both considering a move to sign AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott, formerly of Tottenham. (Source: Sports Boom)
La Liga
- Real Madrid’s move to sign Man City midfielder Rodri is far closer than it seems. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)
- President Florentino Pérez is prepared to break his own club rule of not exceeding €40 million ($46.4 million, £34.8 million) for players nearing 30 years old to bring Rodri to Real Madrid this summer. If he can prove his fitness over the final few weeks of the season, a bid will be made. (Source: Defensa Central)
- Barcelona duo Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres are both wanted by Newcastle. Both players could be convinced to leave if the Blaugrana sign replacements this summer. (Source: El Nacional)
- Coming in at Barcelona could be Man City defender Nathan Aké, of whom sporting director Deco is a huge fan. (Source: Catalunya Ràdio)
- Real Madrid have re-established Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté as their top target for the summer transfer window. The Frenchman has already decided to leave Anfield. Another target, Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, has taken a step towards renewing his contract. (Source: BILD)
- Andreas Christensen will consider all offers made to him this summer before responding to Barcelona’s offer of a new contract, which comes with a significant wage cut for two seasons. His priority is to remain at Camp Nou. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
