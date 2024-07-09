Former Rockets First-Round Pick, Free Agent Reveals Preferred Team
Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone once called Usman Garuba "the best defender in the world, outside of the NBA." Unsurprisingly, the Rockets drafted Garuba with the 23rd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
But injuries prevented Garuba from flourishing in Houston, as he missed 58 games as a rookie and dealt with conditioning issues throughout his Houston tenure. Last offseason, incoming Rockets coach, Ime Udoka, opted to part ways with the former first-round pick, as the franchise traded him to the Atlanta Hawks.
Less than a week later, Garuba was on the move again, although this time he was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who subsequently released him. The Golden State Warriors took a chance on Garuba, doling out a two-way contract to the center from Spain.
This limited his time in the NBA and mandated that most of his time would be spent in the G League. Garuba showed out with the Santa Cruz Warriors- the Dubs' G League affiliate, averaging 10.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 blocks, one steal, and 65.1 percent from the field.
Although Garuba has gone unsigned thus far in free agency, he's been preoccupied with the Olympics, as he's been playing for Spain's national team. Through four games, Garuba has averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks, and an assist, while shooting 78.6 percent from the field.
All told, Garuba has led Spain in steals, blocks, and field goal percentage through four games. But he's still kept an eye on the NBA although there have been reports that he's prepared to rejoin Real Madrid, where he played from 2017-21.
Garuba made it known to BasketNews that his main focus is making it back to the NBA, to play for one team specifically: the Golden State Warriors.
"Yeah, I'm still a free agent. I hope to be in the NBA, still. But, you know, we gotta wait. Hopefully, I can get back to Golden State, that's my main goal. Let's see how it goes."
The 22-year-old continued.
"Of course, [getting back to the NBA] is my priority. But, at the end of the day, you gotta assess every option and find the best option for you."
But just because Garuba wants to return to Golden State doesn't mean he'd accept any role/situation with the Dubs.
"I don't think I'm a two-way player. I think I'm finding a guaranteed deal, but that's not my main focus right now."
It's worth noting that the Warriors converted Garuba's deal from a two-way deal to a standard contract at the end of the season. If Garuba continues to thrive on Spain's national team this summer, he may force Golden State's hand and ultimately get his wish.
