Former Rockets Forward Lands New NBA Coaching Gig
The 2019-20 Houston Rockets were vastly different than the previous iterations of the team, as they traded Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook before the season started, ending the Chris Paul-James Harden experiment.
In Westbrook, the team landed a more dynamic and explosive athlete, who had a better relationship with Harden, as the two grew up together in the greater Los Angeles area. Midway through the season, the team also dealt Clint Capela, in exchange for Robert Covington, also ending the Harden-Capela connection.
The team decided to take on the small ball strategy, loading up on wing players with formidable wingspans. After the Covington deal, the Rockets took to the buyout market to bolster their roster.
DeMarre Carroll was one of the franchise’s first buyout signings, as the San Antonio Spurs bought him out of his newly-signed contract. Carroll was expected to provide 3-and-D contributions to the team, although limited playing time made that virtually impossible.
Carroll retired after the 2019-20 season and began coaching shortly thereafter, joining Mike Budenholzer's coaching staff with the Milwaukee Bucks in advance of the 2022-23 season.
Last season, Carroll joined Darvin Ham's staff with the Los Angeles Lakers.
This week, the former Houston Rockets forward joined Kenny Atkinson's staff with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Atkinson replaced former Rockets coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who coached the Rockets in 2015-16 after Kevin McHale was fired midway through the season.
Atkinson has entertained coaching gigs in the last several years and even accepted the Charlotte Hornets gig in 2022, before having second thoughts and backing out. Atkinson will be tasked with doing what Bickerstaff couldn't: leading the Cavs to the NBA Finals.
To that point, the Cavs haven't even reached the Eastern Conference Finals under Bickerstaff. In fact, you'd have to go back to the LeBron James era to find the last time that's happened in Cleveland.
Carroll will gain valuable experience with the Cavs, and will be one step closer to getting a head coaching gig.