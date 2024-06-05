Former Rockets Guard Austin Rivers Gives Take Spurs Franchise
The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs haven't been the best of friends lately. Then again, they've historically been inner-state foes, as the Rockets eliminated the Spurs in the 1995 Western Conference Finals, en route to their second championship in as many years, in a series that saw Hakeem Olajuwon put on an absolute bloodbath, to the tune of 35.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, five assists, 4.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals.
Olajuwon led the series in scoring, rebounding, and blocks and proved to be too much for Spurs great David Robinson, which Robinson admitted afterwards. The Spurs later sent the Rockets home during the 2017 postseason, when the two teams met in the Western Conference Semifinals.
More recently, Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was seen pumping his fists during the 2023 lottery reveal, upon realizing that he wouldn't be going to Houston, as they landed the third pick in the draft. Jabari Smith Jr. took to social media to let Wembanyama know that he wasn't too pleased with his antics and/or behavior.
Fast forward a few months to the 2023 offseason and Spurs prospect Jeremy Sochan began taking shots at Dillon Brooks on social media.
Then, an old interview during the Toronto Raptors' 2019 championship parade surfaced, showing Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet taking shots at long-time Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. Former Rockets guard Austin Rivers, who isn't known to mince words, said the following about the Spurs organization on his Off Guard podcast.
"I don't think alot of people are happy to be in San Antonio. That's not a fit for everybody.
Go ask Demar DeRozan how much he liked San Antonio. He didn't like it too much."
Rivers was responding to his co-host Pausha Haghighi, who referenced the drama-infused exit of Kawhi Leonard, who was dealt to the Toronto Raptors ahead of the 2018-19 season due to a difference of opinion between he and the Spurs' top decision-makers on his physical limitations.
"Pushing yourself out of the Spurs organization, no one ever did it. Everyone was so happy to be there."
The Rockets and Spurs faced off four times this past season and the Rockets went 3-1, winning three consecutive games. One thing that's been made clear is that this inner-state rivalry won't be ending anytime soon.
