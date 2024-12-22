Fred Vanvleet to Play His First Game in Toronto as a Houston Rocket
The Houston Rockets will visit Toronto on Sunday to face the Raptors in this season's first matchup. The Rockets are coming off a convincing win against the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans. Last season, the Rockets and Raptors split their two meetings.
Fred VanVleet did not play in the Rockets' loss to the Raptors on February 9th in Toronto. This game would have marked VanVleet's first appearance in Toronto as an opponent after winning a championship and spending his first seven seasons with the Raptors.
After the 2022-23 season, VanVleet signed a three-year max deal with the Rockets as a free agent. He did everything he could to play in last season’s game, but an abductor strain prevented him from participating during his only trip to Toronto in his first season with the Rockets.
VanVleet is expected to be in the Rockets' lineup this time. Before last season's game, he discussed his inability to play and his return to Toronto.
“I was okay with that until I got here this morning,” VanVleet said as he sat opposite the Raptors benches following shootaround for the Rockets on Friday morning. “I’m a little bit sad. But all in all, just happy to be here. Just looking forward to being here tonight.”
The addition of Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green, Aaron Holiday, and VanVleet has been a key player in the Rockets' turnaround. In his first season, the Rockets improved by 19 wins and set a franchise record for the fewest team turnovers in franchise history.
VanVleet and the Rockets looked to go to ten games over .500 for the first time since 2020 as they visit Toronto to take on the Raptors.
