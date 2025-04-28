Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Expected to Return for Game 4
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors and star forward Jimmy Butler are expecting him to make his return to the court tonight for Game 4 against Houston.
Having suffered a pelvic contusion in Game 2, Butler was sidelined for one contest, with the Warriors still managing a double-digit win due to solid defense and superstar Steph Curry’s heroics in Game 3. While there’s been no official decision just yet, it seems the team is trending towards good news with Butler’s return tonight.
"Jimmy Butler is doing everything possible to try to play tonight in Game 4," Charania said. "Everything in his power, he's been doing. Treatment, workouts on the court in the last 24 hours, and then today he was a full participant at shootaround. I'm told the Warriors and Jimmy Butler are expecting him to make his return tonight in Game 4, the mobility is getting there for him."
The re-insertion of Butler into the starting lineup is sure to cause issues for the Rockets, who have already had their hands full defending one offensive-minded star in Curry. And Butler offers another tough cover.
The Warriors have been one of the best team’s in the league since trading for Butler, cruising to a late-season winning-streak and now taking a 2-1 lead over Houston in Round 1.
Despite Butler’s scoring infusion, the Rockets focus needs to remain on their own offensive side of the ball. They’ve only broke 100 points once in three games, scoring just 109 on a night when guard Jalen Green went for a blistering 38 points.
If Houston wants to have any chance at winning this series, players like Fred Green, VanVleet, Alperen Sengun and plenty more will need to re-find their earlier offensive production.
Charania mentioned Butler may not be "100%" tonight, but that the forward does want to play.
The two teams tip off at 9 p.m. CT tonight.