Grading the Houston Rockets Season' So Far
The Houston Rockets currently sit at the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with a 48-26 record, and are on pace to win more than 50 games, which is better than most expected for the team.
Ime Udoka's "win-now" coaching style has shown this season, and he's flipped the script for Houston quickly in just two seasons. Their defense has been needle-moving, and recently, their offense has been rolling.
Defense has been the name of the game for Houston this season, led by Amen Thompson and Tari Eason. Their ability to attack their opponent to trap and force turnovers has been exceptional, and they have both been able to bring the Rockets back into games, or help grow a lead to control their win.
Thompson should be an All-NBA defensive player this year, as his awareness and talent to hawk down the ball is rare for a second year player that is just 22 years old. Houston started implementing zone more in their games recently, and it has worked to stop teams from scoring in the paint. This season, Houston gets an A- for defense, not just because they have been great, but also because their success to near 50 wins wasn't expected.
Offense for Houston has been solid this year, but not fantastic. However, individual players have been fantastic on offense such as Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, especially recently.
Green is having the best offensive season of his career, getting to the basket with ease and shooting the ball well. And it's been one of the best clutch performers this season too.
Sengun just had a great game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, and made the All-Star team for the first time in his career this season.
Fred VanVleet unlocks the team's full offensive potential, but for the first time, Udoka benched him to close the game as Green ran the offense and showed flashes of playmaking. Thompson has also been great on offense this season, making corner threes and not being hesitant to shoot from midrange. Jabari Smith Jr. has also been key to Houston's offense, hitting big shots to advance their leads.
The Rockets have really been unlocked on offense and on the offensive rebounds in the past month due to Steven Adams playing alongside Sengun. Udoka's offensive schemes for them, such as big man pick and roll's in the paint have worked well, and both attacking the boards have given the Rockets a flurry of second chance points. Houston's offense gets a B+ for this season due to their solid playmaking, but a lack of consistency.