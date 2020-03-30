The NBA's indefinite coronavirus suspension has caused fans to look back toward classic performances from previous seasons, and the Rockets celebrated a special throwback anniversary on Sunday.

Hakeem Olajuwon entered March of 1990 in the midst of another impressive season. The Rockets' center earned his sixth straight All-Star appearance in 1989-90, and he led the league in rebounds and blocks while averaging 24.3 points per game. And March 29 marked the highlight of Olajuwon's season.

Olajuwon decimated the Bucks in a 120-94 victory, posting the fourth quadruple-double in NBA history. The Hall-of-Fame center tallied in 18 points and 16 rebounds, adding 10 assists in the win. And Olajuwon didn't stop with double-digits in the traditional categories. He shut down the lane against Milwaukee, swatting 11 shots, just one shy of a career-high.

Olajuwon is one of five players in NBA history to post a quadruple-double–excluding those that are turnover-induced–though he stands alone as the lone player to ever record multiple quadruple-doubles. He pulled off the same feat 26 days prior to his eruption against Milwaukee, finishing a win over the Warriors with 29 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists and 11 blocks. No player has notched the quadruple-double since David Robinson in 1994.

Houston's legendary center continued to dominate throughout 1989-90 and much of his next nine seasons in Houston. Olajuwon won Finals MVP in 1994 and 1995, and he retired in 2002 with two Defensive Player of the Year awards and 12 All-NBA selections.

Olajuwon currently leads the Rockets' all-time leaderboard in minutes, rebounds, assists and points. James Harden ranks No. 3 on the Rockets' all-time scoring list, 8,583 points behind Olajuwon.