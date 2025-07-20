Has The Draft Changed The Rockets' Spot As Top Texas Team?
The Houston Rockets have made several changes to try to catch up with some of the top teams in the Western Conference. They needed a top scorer and role player shooting, so they acquired players who provide those skills. Houston now believes it can match any of the league's top teams after their additions. However, their Texas competition bolstered their rosters through the draft, and they could provide some difficulties for the Rockets moving through next season.
The Dallas Mavericks notably added the No. 1 overall pick to their staff as Cooper Flagg joins a team that already has some playoff potential. Anthony Davis may be an ideal veteran for the young, mobile big, and he may be able to stress the importance of taking care of the body and trying to avoid the injury fate Davis has suffered throughout his career.
The Mavericks will have to wait a while for the return of Kyrie Irving, but they will still likely be a factor in the Western Conference if the entire team stays healthy. However, their defense is a step below what the Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs are likely to provide next season.
The Spurs added two draft picks who have a chance to play right away and add to the defensive presence of Victor Wembanyama. The pick just after Flagg, Dylan Harper, has already shown some defensive potential along with some developing offensive skill. Carter Bryant seems to be ready to play elite defense in the NBA, adding some wing depth to a team that has several quality defenders.
Those players may be able to contribute soon in their careers in the Spurs' development program, especially on the defensive end. Despite their improvements and additions, like De'Aaron Fox, the Spurs might still be a step behind the Rockets as an overall team.
Defensively, Houston was one of the best teams last season, matching up with other top defenses and beating top offenses through the sheer pressure of defenders like Amen Thompson and Tari Eason. Now, they have a top scorer in Kevin Durant to help bolster the other side of the ball. The Rockets finished as the No. 2 seed with former Rocket Jalen Green as their top scorer. Thompson slides into the role Dillon Brooks played, Eason will likely take over Thompson's duties from the start of last season, and the addition of Dorian Finney-Smith adds defensive wing depth as well.
The Rockets are looking to take a step and be considered among the NBA's top teams. While both the Spurs and Mavericks have improved their rosters significantly, they aren't yet considered in the same tier as the league's top teams. They'll be able to compete and even make the postseason, but Houston has championship aspirations as soon as next season.