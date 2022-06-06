Could Rockets Revisit Buyout With Point Guard John Wall?

After ruling out the possibility of a buyout nine months ago, the Houston Rockets and John Wall could revisit the scenario before the NBA draft.

HOUSTON — When the Houston Rockets and John Wall agreed to part ways prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign, the two parties ruled out the possibility of a buyout.

The decision resulted in the Rockets failing to find a trade partner for Wall and paid the former all-star guard $44.3 million without playing one minute this past season.

Finding a new team for Wall is a top priority for the Rockets this off-season, and a buyout could be a likelihood in hopes of finding a resolution. Per Bleacher Report, Wall and the Rockets could revisit the possibility of a buyout if the organization cannot find a trade partner before the 2022 NBA Draft.

"If the Rockets are unable to find a trade for Wall before the June 23 NBA draft, all signs now point to Houston and Wall's representation revisiting buyout talks prior to free agency in July," Jake Fischer said. "In that event, Wall would become an unrestricted free agent."

A buyout for Wall could be the lone option for the Rockets to end their puzzling circumstance.

Wall's absurd contract was the primary reason general manager Rafael Stone could not move on from the 31-year-old veteran point guard last season. Wall opted into his player option for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign and is projected to make $47.3 million — trailing only Stephen Curry for the league's highest salary.

If Wall becomes a free agent, the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat remain the top two teams interested in acquiring Houston's disgruntled star.

In 2021, Wall appeared in 40 games and averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 17-55 Rockets. After a two-year hiatus, Wall proved he still had something left in the tank.