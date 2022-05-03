Former Rockets HC Mike D'Antoni Named Candidate for Coaching Vacancies

The former Rockets coach could be returning to the bench.

It's been nearly two years since Mike D'Antoni walked away from his head coaching position with the Houston Rockets, but the future NBA Hall of Famer could be back in a coaching chair once again.

According to multiple reports, D'Antoni is a candidate for the Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets' jobs.

D'Antoni, who turns 71 next week, would be the second-oldest head coach in the NBA if he is hired by one of the two teams set to interview him behind San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

D'Antoni has been a head coach for five NBA teams: Denver Nuggets (1998-99), Phoenix Suns (2003-08), New York Knicks (2008-12), Los Angeles Lakers (2012-14) and most recently, the Rockets (2016-20).

Since leaving the Rockets, D'Antoni has taken on small coaching or consulting roles with the Brooklyn Nets (2020-21) and the New Orleans Pelicans, but there might be an itch to return to the bench.

Known as one of the masterminds of the postmodern NBA offense, which originated with the "7 Seconds or Less" Suns back in the mid-2000s, D’Antoni was able to evolve that even further during his tenure in Houston.

D'Antoni posted a 217-101 record during four seasons with the Rockets, good enough for a .682 winning percentage. He also won a playoff series in each of his four seasons with the team, including a Western Conference Finals run in 2018.

D'Antoni has seen the Conference Finals three times in his career, but his biggest doubters have criticized his inability to break through to the biggest stage in the postseason.

Now, he may get another opportunity to prove his critics wrong in either Charlotte or Sacramento.