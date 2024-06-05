Houston Rockets' 2024 Summer League Coach is Revealed
The last time the Houston Rockets took the court in a Summer League game, they were competing for the championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs were too much for the Rockets in that game, in large part, because the Rockets were playing without three of their best players on the roster, as they pulled Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason well before that point and were dealt an ankle injury to rookie Amen Thompson in their opening game.
The Rockets had a wildly successful 2023 Summer League campaign, as Cam Whitmore took home Summer League MVP honors. Rockets assistant coach Ben Sullivan speared the team in Las Vegas, giving fans their first glimpse of the new-look coaching staff.
The early showings carried over into the 2023-24 season, as the new and improved Rockets finished 41-41 and 11th in the Western Conference. Now on to the offseason.
Rockets assistant coach Garrett Jackson was interviewed by Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network and outlined how the summer has gone for the team.
"We're doing alot of group workouts right now. Our other development coaches and staff have done a good job of putting together a plan for each of our guys, so we're just following through with that this summer."
Jackson continued, dropping a bit of breaking news.
"Also, I'm coaching Summer League, so just having some carry over from the summer workouts and then bringing it over to Vegas and hopefully improving."
Jackson was asked what excites him most about coaching the Rockets in the Summer League and reiterated continuity.
"Just continuing to build relationships with the guys. That and just getting out there and growing and pushing our guys and pushing myself."
Jackson has been tied to Rockets head coach Ime Udoka for multiple seasons now, as the two were on Udoka's staff with the Boston Celtics before Jackson decided to follow the Rockets head coach to Houston last offseason.
The Rockets' Summer League roster hasn't been announced yet, but it wouldn't be a surprise if any of the players on the active roster this season decided to suit up, much like Smith and Eason did last summer.
