Inside The Rockets

Rockets Advance in NBA Cup Group; What's Next?

The Houston Rockets will watch NBA Cup action today on Black Friday.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; General view of the floor for the Emirates NBA Cup 2024 at Toyota Center before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; General view of the floor for the Emirates NBA Cup 2024 at Toyota Center before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are moving on to the NBA Cup quarterfinals after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves to capture their third win in West Group A earlier this week.

Today, the Rockets can sit back and relax as 10 games take place, some of which could have an indirect impact on Houston and its path through the rest of the tournament.

Here are three games for the Rockets to pay attention towards:

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 6:30 p.m. CT

The Clippers face off against the Timberwolves in another West Group A matchup. It's the final game for the Wolves, who look to get even at 2-2, while the Clippers hope to move above .500.

A win for the Clippers would get them to 2-1 ahead of their final game on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Two consecutive victories for the Clippers could put them in the Wild Card conversation.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9:00 p.m. CT

Both Groups A and C have been decided, but Group B remains wide open with the Thunder and the Lakers in the running alongside the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.

A win would put the Lakers at 3-1, which would give them a decent shot to win the group. However, a Thunder win would get them to 2-1, which could also give them a shot at winning Group B.

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9:00 p.m. CT

It's another West Group A game. It doesn't have much say in what happens at the end of the tournament, but the Rockets should keep an eye on the Kings as they visit Sacramento on Tuesday.

