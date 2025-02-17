Rockets' Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson Lose in All-Star Game
The Houston Rockets had two representatives at the All-Star Game at the Chase Center in San Francisco, and both came up short in the new four-team tournament.
Amen Thompson was chosen as a last-minute choice for Candace Parker's Rising Stars team, and he had four points on 2 of 4 shooting from the field. The Rising Stars gave Shaq's OG's a good run, but the team led by Stephen Curry and former Rockets guard James Harden ran away with things late in the semifinal.
Alperen Sengun had a little more luck with Chuck's Global Stars. Sengun had four points in the first game, but he ended up going scoreless in the championship against Shaq's team.
Shaq's OG's were led by Jayson Tatum in the final. The Boston Celtics forward had 15 of the team's 41 points in the championship.
While the Rockets may not have come out on top in the All-Star Game, having any form of representation for the first time in five years was a welcomed experience for the organization. Harden was the last Rockets All-Star back in 2020, so it's been a long time coming for Houston.
The Rockets will now enjoy the rest of their All-Star break before returning to the court on Friday night to take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT from the Toyota Center.
