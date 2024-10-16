Inside The Rockets

Rockets' Alperen Sengun Has All-Star Potential

Alperen Sengun could take a huge step in the right direction for the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) drives against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (right) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun looked like one of the best centers in the NBA last season, cementing his status as arguably the best player on the team.

Sengun, 22, averaged 21.9 points and 9.3 rebounds in just his third NBA season, and the scary part about his game is that he can get even better.

Sengun struggled in the free throw and 3-point departments last season, and those are two aspects of his game that he has been working on this summer. If he can find ways to improve on both of those fronts, he could be well in line to make his first-ever All-Star team.

If Sengun can make some improvements to his game, the Rockets will be in very good shape. There are so many players all across the roster that have a lot of untapped potential, and Sengun may be at the forefront.

Sengun can use this season as a chance to solidify his place as the player to build around for the Rockets and earn him a max contract for his next deal, which he is due for next summer.

Sengun could take a step back given how much of a leap he took last season, but based on his trajectory and the work he has put in this summer, chances are likely for him to only get better.

