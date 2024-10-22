Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green Extensions are Confirmation for Rafael Stone
When Rafael Stone took over as General Manager of the Houston Rockets right before the start of the 2021 season, he was coming to a team that was heading toward a collapse. Coming off a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2020 playoffs, it seemed the team's championship window had slammed close.
They didn't know it then, but that began the Rockets' rebuilding era. In Sept. 2020, Mike D'Antoni, the Rockets head coach for four seasons, decided he did not want to return as head coach for the 2020-21 season.
The subsequent significant development was GM Daryl Morey stepping down on Nov. 1, 2020, to spend more time with his family. Although reports about his decision surfaced several weeks earlier, it became official on that date. However, More's hiatus from basketball was brief, as he accepted the job with the Philadelphia 76ers just one day later.
During this time, the Rockets faced the challenge of hiring a new head coach after D'Antoni's departure. Morey's exit from the team complicated this task, which meant that Stone had to take over while managing several significant changes simultaneously. The Rockets would hire Stephan Silas to try and navigate a rebuild while still trying to win games.
It didn't stop there because, during the Covid-shortened offseason, there was rumbling that Russell Westbrook wanted a change of scenery after only one year with the Rockets. Stone, only a month into the job, now had to find a trade partner for the former MVP.
In January 2021, James Harden, the franchise's second-best player of all time, was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. The deal included three first-round draft picks, four first-round pick swaps, guard Dante Exum, and a 2022 first-round draft pick from Cleveland. The rebuild was now in full swing.
That rebuild led to the Rockets finishing 17-55, which landed them the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The Rockets were now in full rebuild mode, and the 2021 draft would be Stone's first draft and most important moment to date.
That second pick turned into Jalen Green, and later that same night, the Rockets traded two future first-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Alperen Sengun. With any rebuilding team, especially a team with multiple players at the time under 20, the Rockets had one of the worst records in the league from 2021 to 2023.
Last season saw significant changes with Ime Udoka's hiring and the addition of prominent free agents like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. The Rockets achieved a league-best improvement of 19 wins and nearly secured a play-in spot.
The new addition did make a difference. Still, one of the main reasons for the turnaround difference was Sengun's All-Star level play from the start of the season and Jalen Green's play in the second half of the season, particularly the difference in March.
Last season's success appears to have been the turning point in the Rockets' belief in their two young potential stars, and that confidence was confirmed with the extensions given to both players Monday afternoon.
The 2021 NBA draft was Stone's first chance to show everyone his vision for the Rockets going forward. Even though neither player hasn't taken the league by storm yet based off expectations and where the Rockets were a few years ago you would have to say that Stone passed his first test with flying colors.
