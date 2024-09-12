Rockets' Alperen Sengun: No Contract Extension Should Be a Concern
The Houston Rockets are gearing up for what should be an exciting 2024-25 season, but not without looming questions about contract extensions regarding some of their young talent. Stars Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green are eligible for rookie max extensions right now, but there's no word on whether or not Houston will extend either of them.
Reports came out earlier this summer that the Rockets didn't believe the two were worth the rookie max extension. That should come as a surprise to most fans, at least regarding Şengün. Green has had questions about his consistency as a scorer, and the Rockets not offering the extension right now makes sense, they want to see him play out the final year of his contract to see if anything changes.
For Şengün, however, he has quickly risen as one of the best centers in the NBA. Although Şengün barely missed an All-Star selection last season, he still averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Houston went 41-41, finishing one spot out of the Play-In Tournament, but there's good reason to believe the Rockets would've made it if Şengün hadn't gone down with an injury to miss the final 18 games of the season.
The Turkish center has shown rapid improvement since coming into the NBA in 2021. His stats have improved dramatically in such a short time, going from 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in his rookie season to where they are now after year three. The best part is that Şengün is only 22 years old.
There's still plenty of time to give Şengün an extension, but the Rockets should offer it sooner rather than later, because they have a not-so-hidden gem in Şengün, someone who can get this team to the postseason as he develops into a star.
