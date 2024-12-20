Rockets’ Alperen Sengun Should Be an All-Star as Voting Kicks Off
NBA All-Star voting officially kicks off today, and one name to watch for the Houston Rockets is center Alperen Sengun. As the Rockets have gotten off to a hot start at 17-9, Sengun will certainly be a name to watch for a spot in San Francisco come February.
Houston's success as a whole this season is part of why the Turkish center has a substantial case to be an All-Star. Yes, the entire rotation as a collective is why the Rockets are the third seed in the Western Conference, however, Sengun is the best player in that core. Leading the team in rebounds, he is averaging 18.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.
The 6-foot-11 is more of an all-around player than you think, and his stats back it up. The eye test may tell you that Sengun isn't athletic enough to rebound or defend, but he's averaging a double-double while being a pest in the paint. His impact is made on both sides of the floor, while the offense outshines the rest.
Sengun may not have the case to be a starter for a crowded West group, however he should be considered as one of the reserves. Last season, he was snubbed even after players were injured, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals.
In his most recent achievement, Sengun was named to the NBA Cup all-tournament team along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, already putting himself in great company. With 18 double-doubles and three triple-doubles, combined with his team's success and averages, Sengun has a strong case to be a first-time All-Star this season.
