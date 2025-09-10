Is Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun a Top Three NBA Center?
There aren't too many big men in the NBA who had a better year than Rockets fourth-year center Alperen Sengun.
The Turkish-born player notched his first All-Star bid, being selected as a reserve for the 2025 weekend in San Francisco. He also finished his season notching a double-double average, putting together 19.1 points and 10.3 rebounds to finish his 2024-25 campaign.
Sengun was crucial to the Rockets' push as a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference this season, despite being eliminated in the first round by the veteran Golden State Warriors.
His valiant efforts helped take the Warriors to seven games as he averaged 20.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists during that series. Sengun also notched a huge slam on perennial defensive player Draymond Green, which made its rounds on social media and was even listed as the NBA's ninth-best dunk of the year.
While he did not secure an All-NBA team honor, missing the third team by just a few votes, he'd mention to the media back home in Turkey that it only motivates him even more this season to check that accolade off the list, along with a potential NBA Championship.
"It was upsetting not to be selected for All-NBA. This was one of my goals. But these sorts of things motivate me. So this season, my goal will be to be All-NBA and become a champion. Even if I don't become All-NBA, as long as the team is successful [that's what matters]"
In a recent ranking of the top centers in the NBA, Frank Urbina from HoopsHype decided to list the top 26 big men in the NBA. Rockets' 23-year-old Sengun came in at No. 4 on Urbina's list with some high praise for the Turkish native.
"Sengun is another center with that modern, skilled twist to his game, as he can not only score with his back to the basket or after facing up, but he can also rebound at a high level and make plays for teammates in a creative manner unbecoming of a traditional 5."
Offense is not the only thing Sengun is good for, as the big man logged 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this past season, becoming an anchor for the Houston backcourt.
He also played in 76 regular-season games and each one of the Rockets' playoff games, showing off his durability in a league where players will take heavy rest periods.
Because of his solid defensive efforts, this raises a question takes us into the question;
Is Alperen Sengun ranked too low on this list?
The three centers ahead of the Rockets' big man are New York Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns, San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama and Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic.
Now it's certainly hard to disagree with Jokic's ranking at No. 1, considering how decorated and dominant the Serbian center has been the past few years. Including this past season, where he finished second in the MVP race behind Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
As for Towns and Victor Wembanyama, the two are talented in their own right, with Towns being a three-level offensive threat and Wembanyama being deemed the NBA's next superstar. The two players also have flaws, which Sengun himself has not been labeled with.
For Towns, throughout his career, there have been rumblings of the center being a liability on defense against more skilled and physical players, while also offering no resistance on the perimeter for his teams.
Whereas Wembanyama has dealt with injury and health issues that offer potential red flags moving forward, despite heading into only year three of his NBA career.
Sengun's only flaw that is worth pointing out is his three-point shooting, which has become his biggest focal point this offseason, preparing for year five.
His current EuroBasket run is nothing short of spectacular, which has Rockets fans licking their chops in preparation to hunt for an NBA Championship this season.
If Sengun can show progression in his game as a shooter and play another full season for the Rockets without missing significant time, there should be no reason why the Turkish center is not considered in the top three.