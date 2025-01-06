Rockets' Amen Thompson Makes His Mark vs. Lakers
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson is back with the squad after serving his two-game suspension, and he came through in a huge way as the team beat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-115 on Sunday night inside Toyota Center.
Thompson had 23 points and 16 rebounds as he started for the injured Jabari Smith Jr. in the win.
With Smith sidelined for 4-8 weeks, the Rockets are going to need performances like this from Thompson much more often.
He's one of the best rebounding guards in the league thanks to his long wingspan and knack for crashing the glass, and that takes him pretty far compared to most players that are like him in the league.
Thompson simply has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. While the Rockets will miss Smith for his spacing, Thompson gives them a new look as someone who can be involved on every play. His versatility is what makes him so dangerous, and now the Rockets will look to incorporate him into more looks and lineups as the season moves forward without Smith on the floor.
Thompson and the Rockets will be back on Tuesday as they take on the league-worst Washington Wizards in the nation's capital. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT from inside Capital One Arena.
