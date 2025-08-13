Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson Ranks Among Top Ten Shooting Guards
This offseason, analysts and fans have raved over the star potential that Rockets wing Amen Thompson has after becoming the seventh player to notch a First Team All-Defensive NBA honor at the age of just 22 years old.
In his second season in the league, Thompson stuffed his stat sheet averages, having 14.1 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks. He'd also tally an impressive 55.7% completion from the field, leaping from his rookie year numbers
It's been echoed, if Thompson can develop his offensive game, then there is a chance the Rockets have a potential All-NBA talent growing on their roster. His athleticism is considered the best in the league, and his defensive first-team honor indicates he has no problem guarding the best player on the court.
Thompson has also earned high praise from teammates, current stars and former NBA players who have taken notice of the young wing's potential to be a top talent.
"He's about to run this league for a while" - NBA Superstar Kyrie Irving
"If you put athleticism as a whole. Like speed, strength, jumping, if you put all of it in there. I don't think anyone is as fast or can jump as high as him." - teammate Jabari Smith Jr. on Thompson's athleticism.
"If he ever figures out how to shoot the ball, he's a top ten player in the NBA. If he figures out how to shoot, you can't guard him." - former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague
HoopsHype continued their positional rankings this week, releasing their Top 26 Shooting Guards for 2025-26, and within the top ten of this list at No. 7, none other than Rockets' wing Thompson.
Described as a "slippery guard with great size, strength and athleticism" by HoopsHype's Frank Urbina, he also acknowledged Thompson's offensive woes but potential to break through if he can develop a consistent jumper.
"If he just had a more reliable jumper, we’d be projecting a first-time All-Star bid in Thompson’s near future. Thompson hit just 27.5 percent of his threes last season. His work as a pull-up shooter out of the midrange remains equally lacking."
Already prolific in the paint for a wing, Urbina also praised Thompson for his ability to get physical near the basket, saying the wing can "rebound like a big man and finish near the basket as efficiently as one."
The next step in Thompson's career is undoubtedly developing a jump shot, which he has done this offseason by working with multiple respected trainers. If his offensive game takes a leap in his third year, then it can be expected for Amen Thompson to earn an All-Star nod or even an All-NBA honor at the end of the season.