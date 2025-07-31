Houston Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. Talks Growth and Teammates on Podcast
The Houston Rockets' young core has never shied away from the opportunity to show one another love, which has been evident in their camaraderie over the past couple of seasons. Some veteran players will even say that type of bond is necessary when creating a championship-caliber team.
Jabari Smith Jr. recently sat down with The Young Man and The Three podcast, where the young forward discussed the growth and bond he has created with teammates like Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, also detailing his own personal growth in the league as he gears up for his fourth NBA season.
Smith Jr. was asked about his personal growth as a player and what he is doing to prepare for this year's NBA season as the Rockets prepare for another playoff run.
“I'm more physical, more decisive, stronger with the basketball, obviously, ball handling is gonna be better, more consistent. I’m in the weight room, I’m lifting weights, I’m getting bigger, it’s no reason I shouldn’t be trying to run through people, try to attack. It’s just something I want to get better at.” said the young Houston forward.
Once it came time to talk about his fellow Rockets teammates, Smith Jr. certainly did not hold back any praise.
After being asked about Amen Thompson's atheliticsm and if he was the most athletic player in the league here is what Smith Jr. had to say.
"If you put athleticism as a whole. Like speed, strength, jumping, if you put all of it in there. I don't think anyone is as fast or can jump as high as him."
Podcast host and Pelican's wing Trey Murphy III would jokingly respond, "Well, what about his twin," to which the young forward agreed modestly, calling the Thomson twins "1A and 1B."
Lastly, Smith Jr. would touch on the impact that center Alperen Sengun has had on the Rockets team despite being just 22 years old.
"I think it’s how much better he’s gotten: more athletic, stronger, physically imposing, reading the game. People judge him so strongly and forget he’s 22; the weight he has on his shoulders as one of our best players is not easy. He’s special, for real,” said Jabari.
A great detail from the Rockets' young forward on his rising star teammates. Houston continues to gear up for fall camp on the horizon, but their chemistry is already through the roof.