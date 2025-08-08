Former All-Star Thinks Amen Thompson is One Skill Away from Top Ten
When the Houston Rockets drafted Amen Thompson fourth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, they were well aware of just how athletically gifted the young wing was coming into the league.
Along with his athleticism, the Thompson twin was regarded highly for his defensive capabilities, which have been evident throughout his first two seasons in the league. In his second season, Thompson became the seventh player under the age of 22 to make an NBA All-Defensive First Team.
Thompson finished the season with an average of 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. While on the defensive side of things, he logged 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
It was clear Thompson was more comfortable in his second season as the starting wing for Houston. He'd log 250 more shot attempts than his rookie season and begin to develop his jump shot to help give the Rockets another scoring option going forward.
Amen has spent his offseason working with some of the league's best trainers, including Olin Simplis aka The Guard Whisperer and Chris Brickley, to help develop his shooting and other aspects of the young wing's game.
In a previous article, I spoke about how much improvement Thompson saw as a scorer in his second season in the league. Not only did he prove to be a perennial downhill scorer, but his jump shot growth has been clear as each game goes on.
It is important to mention his huge leap from 13.8% to 27.5% behind the arc, because if the 22-year-old can get this up to the 35% range, he could make another leap into the All-NBA category.
Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague recently jumped on the hype train for Amen Thompson's potential as an All-NBA player, as he and his Club 520 Podcast co-hosts discussed the Rockets' rising star's capabilities to be a top ten NBA player.
A fan asked the podcast's chat who the best team in Texas was going into the season, to which almost everyone immediately agreed upon the Houston Rockets. Teague took this time to praise Amen Thompson and his potential to take another leap next season.
"I have a lot of stock in that Thompson twin, I think he's going to be great next season," said Teague. "If he ever figures out how to shoot the ball, he's a top ten player in the NBA. If he figures out how to shoot, you can't guard him."
Rockets certainly know that Amen's ceiling is still higher than what the young star has already achieved. Looking forward to the 2025 season, the Thompson twin will look to claim his first All-Star nod and All-NBA team selection with a year three leap.
Of course, the biggest mission for him and the Rockets is an NBA title next year, but on an individual note for Thmopson, this upcoming season could be another historic one in the young wing's career.