Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson’s Development Biggest Key for Next Season
By all accounts, the Houston Rockets seem to be locked in as contenders next season.
Despite the off-loading of longtime guard Jalen Green, the team still retains one of the best young cores in the league, as well as the newly-added Kevin Durant and other successful veterans in Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams and more.
In the least, first-time All-Star Alperen Sengun and Durant make up a talented star duo, but they could very well need a third to join them to make their way through the West. That player will be guard Amen Thompson, though it’s a matter of when.
A soon-to-be third-year guard, Thompson has already come on as one of the best defenders in the league, as showcased by his first-team All-Defense selection last year. There’s little reason to worry about his prowess there, and it should come in handy with Durant and Sengun’s offensive-minded output.
The former No. 4 overall pick’s scoring and play-making will be the keys, and there could be reason to believe he’s see another boost in those areas.
He saw an offensive boon already in Year 2, jumping from 9.5 points per game to 14.1, but will need another to join Sengun and Durant’s ranks. The good news is that could be in the cards.
Thompson’s athleticism is second to none in the NBA, not only offering him highlight-worthy verticality, but also some of the best horizontal movement in the league. His first step and burst should allow him to get downhill often, and his touch at the rim is solid enough to make him effective.
His shooting is far-and-away his most needed area of development, but he’s improved there too, jumping from 14% as a rookie to 28% as a sophomore.
Additionally, Green’s 17.5 shots per game in the backcourt making their way to Phoenix should help Thompson to see even more opportunity.
Play-making has always been a strength of Thompson’s, though he’ll need to be especially good this season with Durant — an all-time scorer — now flanking him.
Just how good Thompson becomes will directly affect the Rockets’ season. Plenty of Houston's players are locked into skill-level or role heading into next season, but Thompson isn't one with his feel for the game and tools. He'll either see another solid season as a highly-impactful connective wing, or rise to another stratosphere.
The good news is the team is set to land somewhere atop the West regardless. Should he make a star leap, they could very well contend for their first NBA title in 30 years.