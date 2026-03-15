Amen Thompson Is Turning Into More Than Just a Defensive Player

When the Houston Rockets drafted Amen Thompson fourth overall in 2023, they recognized his exceptional athleticism, even after missing out on top prospect Victor Wembanyama. Thompson did not waste any time showing the Rockets exactly what type of player they had drafted, as he demonstrated his ability to play above the rim and in the open court. In addition to his athleticism and defense, Thompson began to show promising offensive skills, such as improved passing and decision-making, which were less discussed before the draft.

As Thompson's rookie season went along, the Rockets saw how much Thompson thrived as a lockdown defender. As his minutes increased and he became more familiar with the NBA's pace, he became one of the Rockets' best defenders.

Thompson's game really took off at the end of his rookie season, following Alperen Sengun's injury, as the Rockets moved Jabari Smith to center and Thompson into the starting lineup at power forward. Thompson continued his strong play into his second season, and after another injury, this time to Smith, he moved back into the starting lineup and hasn't looked back since.

Thompson made the All-Defensive first team in his second season and helped the Rockets to their best win-loss record since 2020. As good as Thompson had been on defense and on the open floor, the one area where he needed the most improvement was his overall offensive game and his consistency as a scorer. In his third season, Thompson has been one of the Rockets' best and most consistent offensive players.

Thompson Has Been Consistent on the Offensive End All Season

Thompson had already shown his ability to play at an elite level as a defender and a player in the open court and at the dunker spot. His overall offensive game was the one part that still needed the most improvement. Thompson, at times, struggled with his 3-point game and really anything outside of the paint. The main issue was his consistency as an offensive player.

In his first two seasons, he improved his points per game, going from 9.5 to 14.1. A nice improvement, but the Rockets would need a lot more in his third season, especially after the injury to Fred VanVleet. VanVleet suffered a major injury before the start of the Rockets' 2025 training camp, and that meant the Rockets would need Thompson to take on even more in his third season.

The Rockets have had an up-and-down season as they gear up for the final 16 games and are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The Rockets are 41-25 and in a tight race for home-court advantage. The Rockets' most consistent player all season has been Kevin Durant, who at age 37 is still one of the best players in the NBA. Probably the second most consistent player this season has been Amen Thompson.

Thompson has not only guarded the opposing team's best player throughout the season, but he has also increased his overall offensive production. With his 23 points in the Rockets' win over the New Orleans Pelicans, he now has scored 20 or more points 27 times this season after only doing so 18 times in his first two seasons combined.

Thompson is averaging a career high in points, assists, and free-throw shooting. Thompson has consistently been the one player, along with Durant and sometimes Alperen Sengun, who can get their own shot. Thompson still struggles from 3-point range, as that part of his game has actually taken a step back this season, but he is coming off a two-game stretch with 3-point makes, his first since January 1st.

For the Rockets to go deep into the playoffs, they will need someone other than Kevin Durant to step up. So far this season, Thompson has shown that he can be more than just an elite defender he can also be an offensive threat.