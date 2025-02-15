Rockets' Amen Thompson to Play in All-Star Game
The Houston Rockets will have another representative at the All-Star Game this weekend in San Francisco at the Chase Center.
Despite losing with Team M in the Rising Stars Challenge, Rockets guard Amen Thompson has been chosen as a wild card by coach Candace Parker to compete in Sunday's All-Star Game.
For the first time in NBA history, the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge would get to participate in the All-Star Game, raising the stakes for the event.
Thompson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, was competing with Team M, coached by Mitch Richmond. Thompson and his team lost in the semifinal to Team G League, which featured his Rockets teammate Reed Sheppard. However, given the fact that the All-Stars are in teams of eight and the Rising Stars only had seven-player rosters, Parker was allowed to recruit one player from a losing team, and Thompson was her choice.
Thompson had 10 points to lead Team M in their loss, impressing Parker, who was a color commentator on the TNT broadcast of the Rising Stars Challenge.
Thompson will now join "Team C," which consists of San Antonio Spurs point guard and Rising Stars Challenge MVP Stephon Castle, Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Dalton Knecht, Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells, Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn and Golden State Warriors big man Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Coverage of the All-Star Game begins at 7 p.m. CT on TNT tomorrow.
