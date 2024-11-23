Rockets Among Rising Young Cores
The Houston Rockets have been building the foundation of their team for the past four years, and it has flourised into one of the brightest young squads in the game.
ESPN writer Tim Bontemps ranked each team's core three players, and the Rockets came in at No. 17 on the list.
"Houston's was the most difficult core to determine, as the roster is full of interesting players both in the future and during the Rockets' 11-5 start," Bontemps writes. "Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have been key parts of creating the team's defensive identity. Jabari Smith Jr. is a former No. 2 pick with prototypical size at power forward and the ability to space the floor and defend. Tari Eason and Cam Whitmore provide sparks off the bench. Ultimately, the choices are Sengun -- just signed to a long-term extension last month -- and Houston's two most recent high draft picks. Thompson, a game-changing defensive prospect, joins Sheppard, whom Houston hopes can provide similar impact on offense."
The Rockets were in the "rising young cores" tier alongside the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
Houston is set to be back in action tonight as it takes on the Portland Trail Blazers in a rematch from last night's NBA Cup game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center.
