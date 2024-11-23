Inside The Rockets

Rockets Among Rising Young Cores

The Houston Rockets are a team on the rise.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) attempts to drive with the ball past Indiana Pacers forward Johnny Furphy (12) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) attempts to drive with the ball past Indiana Pacers forward Johnny Furphy (12) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets have been building the foundation of their team for the past four years, and it has flourised into one of the brightest young squads in the game.

ESPN writer Tim Bontemps ranked each team's core three players, and the Rockets came in at No. 17 on the list.

"Houston's was the most difficult core to determine, as the roster is full of interesting players both in the future and during the Rockets' 11-5 start," Bontemps writes. "Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have been key parts of creating the team's defensive identity. Jabari Smith Jr. is a former No. 2 pick with prototypical size at power forward and the ability to space the floor and defend. Tari Eason and Cam Whitmore provide sparks off the bench. Ultimately, the choices are Sengun -- just signed to a long-term extension last month -- and Houston's two most recent high draft picks. Thompson, a game-changing defensive prospect, joins Sheppard, whom Houston hopes can provide similar impact on offense."

The Rockets were in the "rising young cores" tier alongside the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

Houston is set to be back in action tonight as it takes on the Portland Trail Blazers in a rematch from last night's NBA Cup game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News