Rockets Announce Roster Moves For Training Camp
It's October. The NBA officially returns this month. The Houston Rockets' training camp is underway, and it'll be an important one.
With plenty to be determined as it pertains to different lineups, rotation and general depth at each position, head coach Ime Udoka and his staff will have plenty to keep an eye on throughout camp.
On Tuesday, the team announced two more camp invites as they signed two players to Exhibit 10 contracts. They signed center Thon Maker and guard Markquis Nowell.
"Maker (7-0, 221) was the 10th overall pick by Milwaukee in the 2016 NBA Draft. The South Sudanese native has appeared in a total of 263 games across five seasons while playing for the Bucks, Detroit and Cleveland," the team announced.
Maker has had quite the basketball journey. Outside of the NBA, he's spent time in the G League and overseas. He's the reigning FIBA West Asia Super League MVP after helping his team in Jerusalem to a championship this summer.
"Nowell (5-8, 160) was eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft following his fifth-year senior season at Kansas State. He spent most of last season as a two-way player with Toronto and appeared in a total of 22 G League games for Raptors 905 while averaging 14.4 points, 8.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.95 steals and 2.4 3-pointer made," the Rockets wrote in a release.
A former college basketball standout, Nowell is an intruiging camp invite. He's a shorter guard, but he's a microwave shooter from deep and an incredible playmaker.
Again, these are nothing more than camp invited and won't impact the main roster. These players, vying for a roster spot anywhere in the league, will help the Rockets prepare for the season. Of course, there's always an off-chance they impress and land a spot on the roster.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.