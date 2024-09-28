Houston Rockets Announce Training Camp Roster
The Houston Rockets have announced their 2024-25 training camp roster, via social media. Houston will enter training camp with a 19-man roster.
The Rockets will feature three rookies on their team, including No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard (Kentucky). The other two rookies are Jack McVeigh (Nebraska then NBL) and N'Faly Dante (Oregon).
There are two main storylines heading into training camp for Houston. The first is the unbelievable depth on the roster. There are a good 10 players on the Rockets who deserve good minutes, and second-year head coach Ime Udoka will have to figure out how to work in certain players, and may have to cut someone's minutes from last season.
The second storyline involves stars Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green. Both have been eligible for max rookie extensions, but there haven't been any reports of them nearing. Şengün is the undisputed star of the team right now, as he nearly made an All-Star team last season. Green is a different story, as his inconsistent play has created an argument as to whether or not the Rockets should extend or trade him.
The Rockets will open training camp on Oct. 1 at Memorial Hermann Houston Rockets Training Center. Camp will go until Oct. 5 before the team hits the road for their first preseason game in Utah against the Jazz on Oct. 7. Houston will then travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Oct. 9. Following the road trip, the Rockets will go back home to play the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 15 and Oct. 17.
