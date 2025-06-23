Houston Rockets are Getting More Than Just an Elite Scorer in Kevin Durant
The news that shook up the NBA world Sunday was the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns reportedly agreeing on a trade that will send Kevin Durant to the Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, this year's No. 10 pick, and five future second-round picks.
The Rockets have been rumored to be in trade talks with the Suns since before the NBA trade deadline, but neither side could agree on a deal at the time. Those talks ramped up after the Rockets were knocked out of the first round.
The Rockets, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves were seen as the teams who were the front runners for Durant, but talks stalled as the Suns wanted more in return for Durant. The Rockets were the team with all the leverage as they won 52 games and were in possession of the next three Suns picks. The Suns realized that they would not get a better deal and on Sunday agreed in principle to a trade with the Rockets.
With the potential addition of Durant, the Rockets are adding one of the best offensive players of all time. Durant shot over 50 percent from the field, 43 percent from distance, and over 83 percent from the line. Durant also averaged 26 points a game even at the age of 36.
Durant also can be an asset on the defensive end. Even though Durant has seen his defense slip in the last few seasons due to injuries and, of course, getting older, he still has provided good defense throughout the season.
Durant has averaged a block a game or more in 10 of the last 11 seasons. That will come in handy as the Rockets don't have a lot of shot blockers on their team, and Durant can help in that area. Durant also plays the passing lanes, which helps disrupt the opposing team's offense.
Durant's advanced defensive statistics in the last few seasons have improved as the Suns, as a team, have struggled, especially on the defensive end. However, in 2022-23, Durant did have an impressive 107 defensive rating, which coincided with a better Suns team.
The belief is that joining a top-five defensive team, such as the Rockets, will help Durant not only on the defensive end but also on offense, as he will not be the only good defensive player in the starting lineup. Brooks shot a career-high 39 percent from 3-point range in part because he was able to take a step back on the defensive end with the emergence of Amen Thompson as the primary defender.
Durant was brought in to be the closer the Rockets desperately needed and helped the Rockets take the next step. The Rockets, however, will need Durant to bring the same intensity on the defensive end, as even with the trade, the Rockets will continue to lean on their defense in the future.