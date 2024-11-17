Houston Rockets are off to Best Start in Four Years
The Houston Rockets are currently on a four-game winning streak after their dismantling of the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night. The Rockets controlled the game from start to the finish as they sit atop the Midwest division at 9-4.
That 9-4 record and .692 winning percentage marks the most games above .500 the Rockets have been since the end of the 2019-2020 season. That was also James Harden last full season with the Rockets, so it was somewhat surreal that it happened against Harden and the Clippers.
It has been a long road for the Rockets before last season they were in the midst of the worst three-year period in franchise history. The Rockets started to turn it around last season improving by 19 games and finishing 41-41.
The Rockets are now top three in the Western Conference and have the longest winning streak in the conference. Quite a turnaround for a team that started the season with a bad loss at home to the Charlotte Hornets.
Even more impressive considering everybody not named Dillon Brooks in the starting lineup has had a down year when it comes to shooting percentage. Players like Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet have started to turn it around and Jabari Smith had a season high in the win over the Clippers.
Jalen Green started the season fast but has struggled the last few games. It has been the Rockets bench specifically the "Terror Twins" Amen Thompson and Tari Eason who have been the Rockets most consistent players along with Brooks.
The Rockets go for win number five in a row as they start a two-game road trip in Chicago against the Bulls.
