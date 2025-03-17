Rockets Back in Top 10 in Latest Power Rankings
The Houston Rockets are rolling after winning six straight games.
The win streak has pushed the Rockets to second place in the Western Conference with the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies right on their tails.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann placed the Rockets back in the top 10 in his power rankings at No. 10, one spot higher than the previous week.
"The Rockets became the sixth team to surpass its win total from last season (41-41) on Friday. After taking the league average drop into account, they’re one of four teams — the Pistons, Thunder and Blazers are the others — that have seen season-to-season improvement of at least one point per possession on both ends of the floor," Schuhmann writes.
"This is the second time the Rockets are 18 games above .500. The last time that happened (32-14), they lost six straight. But they still have three games left on a stretch of nine straight against teams with losing records and they’ll close their six-game homestand with a visit from the Sixers on Monday."
The teams ahead of the Rockets are the Grizzlies, New York Knicks, Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Rockets are back in action against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at 7 p.m. CT.
