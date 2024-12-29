Houston Rockets' Backup Centers Have Seen Limited Playing Time
Coming into the season, the Houston Rockets were thought to have one of the best center rotations in the NBA. Jock Landale had finished the 2023-24 season strong, and Steven Adams was going to play for the first time in 2024-25 after being traded to the Rockets the previous season.
This shouldn't have been an issue, with the Rockets still able to play Landale while Adams continues to get into game shape. Unfortunately, those plans haven't worked out that way this season. Adams has played in 18 of the Rocket's 31 games and is averaging a career-low in most categories, including minutes.
Like Adams, Landale has also played in 18 games and is averaging career lows in several categories, including minutes at only 9.7 per game. Landale has dealt with injuries this season, but even when playing, he has not had the same impact as in the last two months of 2023-24.
At times, Udoka has preferred to go with a smaller lineup when the second unit comes onto the court. The Rockets have used Jabari Smith as a backup center this season because Udoka likes the versatility he brings to the center position. That has also limited the backup minutes for both centers this season.
Early in the season teams target Adams on pick and rolls to test out if he is healthy. That led to Adams playing less minutes early on in the season. Adams had missed all of 2023-24 and half of 2022-23 with a right knee injury.
That type of injury takes time to recover, no matter the age, but especially for a 31-year-old center. There has been some improvement, however, when it comes to Adams's playing time and production. Adams has started to play on the second night of back-to-backs and has also seen his production increase.
In the two previous games before the Rocket's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Adams pulled down 13 rebounds in the two wins. Even though Adams only played a little over two minutes against the Timberwolves, it was his first time playing back-to-back games this season.
All is not lost when it comes to Adams making an impact for the Rockets. It was always going to be a slow process. If Adams and Landale can provide more of an impact game in and game out, that would be a huge boost to Houston as the season goes on.
