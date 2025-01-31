Rockets’ bad fourth quarter doomed them vs. Grizzlies
The Houston Rockets were riding high going into Thursday's night game against the Memphis Grizzlies. They were on a four-game winning streak, had beaten the Grizzlies the previous three times this season, and even found out Alperen Sengun was named to the All-Star team.
Unfortunately, that is where the good news stops for the Rockets. A short time after Sengun was named to the All-Star game, it was announced that he would miss his first game of the season. The Grizzlies were also without Ja Morant, so in that regards neither team came out on top.
It was a back-and-forth contest for most of the night, as the Grizzlies often made it a point before and after the game how important it was for them not to get swept by the Rockets. Houston took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter as they sought their fifth-straight win.
The Rockets looked in good shape, increasing the lead to eight after a Tari Eason tip-in with 6:18 left. However, like most of the team's recent games, it would come down to the last possession to determine a winner.
Houston trailed by one point after Jaren Jackson Jr. made two free throws with under ten seconds left. Just as they did in the last-second win over the Boston Celtics, they got the ball to Amen Thompson, but he was turned back on the drive.
That forced him to pass the ball to Fred VanVleet for a last-second heave, but it bounced off the rim, and the Rockets lost 120-119.
There was a lot of angst over the last shot, and many blame that for the Rocket's loss. Even though it wasn't the best shot, it isn't the main reason the team came away with a loss in Thursday's night game. The Rockets lost the game because they went cold at the wrong time.
After the Eason tip-in at the 6:18 mark to put them up by eight points, the Rockets missed 11 of their final 12 shots, had three turnovers and only scored four points. They only scored 23 in the entire fourth quarter.
The Rockets have had several games where they couldn't score down the stretch but were able to still come away with the victory. However, it caught up with them Thursday night as it did in losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors earlier in the season.
Many times this season, when the Rockets struggled to score, they could pass the ball to Sengun to create. His absence from Thursday's night game highlighted his importance incredibly late in the fourth quarter.
It is only one loss to a team desperate for a win on their home court. The Rockets were playing their fourth straight road game and still had a chance to win. For the Rockets, it is about not letting this loss linger into Saturday and getting back into the win column.
