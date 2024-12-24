The Houston Rockets’ Bench Is a Secret Weapon
The Houston Rockets did what they were supposed to do during this three-game stretch. They faced seemingly inferior opponents and handled things well on both sides of the court. There was one unit in particular that had an impactful performance during the Rockets' recent run: the bench squad.
Head Coach Ime Udoka stressed the importance of getting more playing time for players buried on the bench to begin the season. Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate are two players who made their rare appearances count. Steven Adams, Reed Shepard and Aaron Holiday added to the contributions of Amen Thompson off the bench. With Tari Eason out, the Rockets have made sure not to let their performance lack when the reserves are in the game.
The two games that showed some growth on the bench were their wins against the Toronto Raptors and the Charlotte Hornets. In both games, the Rockets needed every bit of production from their reserves to secure their victories.
Houston's win in Toronto could have been a loss if the bench players didn't step up to contribute in a meaningful way. This is when Tate and Whitmore get their shot at proving their worth to the team, and both players take advantage.
The bench organized the offense more proficiently than the starters, as the starting five players combined for 17 of the team's 21 total turnovers. Whitmore, Tate, and Amen Thompson combined for 28 points with many coming during key situations. All three players shot efficiently from the floor and played strong defense as well. Tate and Whitmore led the team in plus/minus with +14 and +13 respectively.
The same players showed up against the Hornets in a dominant victory. Thompson ran with the starters to replace Dillon Brooks who was out for injury maintenance. Again, each of those players contributed defensively, but their offensive contributions stood out significantly.
Thompson finished as the team's third-highest scorer with 19 points and Whitmore wasn't far behind with 17 of his own. They combined for five three-pointers and 11 rebounds. Thompson blocked three shots and Whitmore added a highlight block himself.
Tate showed his usual energy and defensive effort, though he wasn't as aggressive offensively against Charlotte. Each player made their impact felt, and the offense got enough of a boost offensively from the bench to take control of most of the game.
The bench unit will be relied on to make things happen during the upcoming stretch. The Rockets have one more opportunity to sharpen their skills against an opponent with a losing record. The reserves have to take the chance to earn more time on the court in games against some of the NBA's best.
Houston will see several of the NBA's best following their rematch with the New Orleans Pelicans. Many of the teams the Rockets will face during their five-game homestand have strong benches themselves, and starting lineups are respected as some of the best in the league.
If Houston hopes to get through that gauntlet with more wins than losses, they'll need all hands on deck -- especially the players on the bench.
