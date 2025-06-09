Houston Rockets Bring Back Popular Uniforms
In some non-player related news for the Houston Rockets, the team announced the return of their City Edition uniforms, which were debuted during the 2023-24 season. The concept of this uniform has been deemed the "Dunkstronaut," accompanied by a large astronaut being painted onto the logo of the Rockets' floor during the uniform's use.
It has not been announced what games the Rockets intend to wear these uniforms for the 2025-26 season, but we will stay posted for an update.
Back in 2023, when the Rockets first unveiled these uniforms, Nike and the Houston Rockets described them as a way to connect with their culture throughout the years.
"These uniforms are a part of the overarching “Hometown Heroes” storyline, which was developed to celebrate NBA teams’ unique connection to their respective cities. The Rockets new City Edition jersey is adorned with “H-Town” across the chest in honor of the impact Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler had in building Houston’s love of basketball during their iconic Phi Slama Jama collegiate careers (at the University of Houston). The “H-Town” nickname was quickly adopted by the players and appeared on their team warmups during the 1982-83 season. The jersey design is a fusion of classic and modern elements, combining the sleek, contemporary style of today's NBA uniforms with the retro flair from the Phi Slama Jama era. It prominently features “H-Town” in a sleek, script typeface with player’s name and numbers designed in a bold collegiate style. A standout feature of the uniform is the inclusion of a dunking astronaut on the side of the shorts This emblem is a homage to the high-flying style of Phi Slama Jama and to City of Houston’s status as “Space City,” adding a unique and powerful touch to the uniform. The shorts also include silicon print signatures from Olajuwon and Drexler near the bottom corner tag." an article said on NBA.com.
