Rockets' Cam Whitmore: Keep, Trade or Let Go?
The Houston Rockets have a ton of questions surrounding contracts for the upcoming season and beyond. The main focus is figuring out whether or not to give stars Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green rookie extensions, as the Oct. 21 deadline is approaching. However, a plethora of Rockets players could hit free agency in 2025, with a lot relying on the team's decision.
Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and Cam Whitmore all have team options for the 2025-26 NBA season. One particular name to note is Whitmore, whose situation is a bit more tricky than the rest.
Whitmore was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He was a highly-touted prospect for months leading up to the draft, but fell due to medical concerns and underwhelming pre-draft workouts. In his rookie season, however, Whitmore did not disappoint, averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in just 18.7 minutes per game.
There's no doubt that the potential is there, with Whitmore giving good production early in his career. Despite his low volume, he's proven to be a good scorer at just 20 years old.
The question that arises with his contract is if the Rockets want to pay him for the long term knowing that he would likely be a fringe rotation player. Houston has one of the deepest teams in the league entering this season, and there simply may not be enough room for Whitmore to get solid minutes. Would he or the Rockets want to limit his minutes knowing he'd get significantly more time on another team?
The Rockets should focus on their top players first, but when the time comes, trading Whitmore to get win-now talent or draft capital may be the best option if he wants out to find more personal success with another team. Houston had a 41-41 season in 2024, and should look to jump from a Play-In contender to a firm playoff team, looking to compete for a championship.
