Inside The Rockets

Rockets Can Become Major Free Agency Players

The Houston Rockets could be active in free agency next summer.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets were quiet in free agency summer after being very busy a year ago.

But in 2025, the Rockets could emerge as another major free agency destination, according to ESPN writer Kevin Pelton.

"Two years after making a splash in free agency, the Rockets have a chance to do so again next summer, in part because of how they structured VanVleet's contract. In exchange for guaranteeing VanVleet the max for two seasons, Houston got a team option on the third and final year. Add in a non-guaranteed 2025-26 salary for backup center Jock Landale and a team option on guard Aaron Holiday, and the Rockets have minimal guarantees beyond this season," Pelton writes. "Houston could clear $80-plus million by shedding all of those salaries, plus a team option on the final year of forward AJ Griffin's rookie contract and their 2025 first-round pick. But realistically, the Rockets could be in the neighborhood of $30 million in cap space with cap holds for Green and Sengun as restricted free agents."

The Rockets will look to take care of their own free agents in Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, but as restricted free agents, Houston will be able to match any offer they fetch from another team. On top of that, the Rockets hold their Bird rights, which allows Houston to offer a larger contract than other teams.

If the Rockets can bring aboard more free agents and re-sign their own, they could become one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News