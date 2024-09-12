Rockets Can Become Major Free Agency Players
The Houston Rockets were quiet in free agency summer after being very busy a year ago.
But in 2025, the Rockets could emerge as another major free agency destination, according to ESPN writer Kevin Pelton.
"Two years after making a splash in free agency, the Rockets have a chance to do so again next summer, in part because of how they structured VanVleet's contract. In exchange for guaranteeing VanVleet the max for two seasons, Houston got a team option on the third and final year. Add in a non-guaranteed 2025-26 salary for backup center Jock Landale and a team option on guard Aaron Holiday, and the Rockets have minimal guarantees beyond this season," Pelton writes. "Houston could clear $80-plus million by shedding all of those salaries, plus a team option on the final year of forward AJ Griffin's rookie contract and their 2025 first-round pick. But realistically, the Rockets could be in the neighborhood of $30 million in cap space with cap holds for Green and Sengun as restricted free agents."
The Rockets will look to take care of their own free agents in Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, but as restricted free agents, Houston will be able to match any offer they fetch from another team. On top of that, the Rockets hold their Bird rights, which allows Houston to offer a larger contract than other teams.
If the Rockets can bring aboard more free agents and re-sign their own, they could become one of the better teams in the Western Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.