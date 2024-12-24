Houston Rockets: Can Cam Whitmore Get Consistent Minutes?
Cam Whitmore has returned from the G League, and his minutes have been productive for the Rockets. Tari Eason has been out with soreness in his leg, hence Whitmore's recent upgrade in play-time.
Against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, the sophmore forward went for 11 points on 5-for-10 shooting and four rebounds in 14 minutes. He brought a lot to the table for the Rockets off of the bench, as the team's starters could not get going early. His presence was immediately felt as the energetic, attack the rim play-style got the bench into a rhythm.
Yesterday versus the Charlotte Hornets, Whitmore played 27 minutes — his most in any game this season. He generated 17 points and eight rebounds. In Ime Udoka-style, No. 7 also went for two steals and a block. Villanova's former wing shot 43.8% from the field and 37.5% from three.
His minutes have been big for Houston, as he has proved himself worthy of potentially even more time. However, there may not be enough to go around.
The absence of Eason has made it easier for Whitmore to see the floor. Houston's power forward is averaging 22.8 minutes, and Whitmore is just now making his way into the rotation. Aaron Holiday has also been playing well, and his minutes could rise.
Whitmore can see the court more if Holiday's minutes are deducted, and that might just be the case. As Eason is having the best season of his career and being Houston's anchor off of the bench, there is a very slim to zero chance that his minutes are lowered.
Reed Sheppard's minutes would also have to be snubbed. Yesterday, the rookie guard had only three points in 19 minutes. He may need some time to get comfortable, and the Rockets should not rush getting him on the court. Although these minutes are great for him to get out there on an NBA level, he does not seem ready for big time play just yet. His shooting has not been what was expected, but it could be just a comfortability issue. There could be a chance that he loses minutes in order for Whitmore to play.
