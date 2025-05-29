Houston Rockets: Can Jabari Smith Jr. Reach All-Star Level?
Jabari Smith Jr. had a strong season for the Houston Rockets and was a significant contributor to their success. He was solid both offensively and defensively, but can he push his output to an All-Star level soon?
Smith Jr. averaged 12 points and seven rebounds on 43.8% from the field and 35.4% from three. He spaces the floor well for the Rockets and helps create opportunities in the post for other bigs on the team. The 6-foot-10 forward has an impressive ability to get to his spot in the midrange for a pull-up jumpshot, or get to his spot down low offensively, whether he is attacking the rim or getting offensive rebounds.
Defensively, he can guard anywhere from point guard to center due to his fast feet and length. Smith Jr. is a solid shot-blocker who can also reach in and force steals. Ime Udoka put him in a zone defense down low with Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, which helped Houston go from the No. 5 seed back up to the No. 2 seed. The power forward did a good job of staying low and not overcommitting too much, and he was also good help on the weak side.
The forward can reach All-Star level, it's just a matter of minutes and opportunity. He did not play very much in the Playoffs, but he was a big factor in the Rockets' in-season success. They had a 40-17 record with him and 12-13 without him. His spacing, shooting and rebounding did not go unnoticed by the team. Udoka should give him more minutes, and in turn more shot opportunities, due to his winning contributions.
For him to be playing at that level, he needs to bump his three-point percentage up to the 38-40% range, and his field goal percentage up to the 47-50% range, likely on even higher volume.
He can also put on some weight, so he can attack the rim a bit stronger and push defenders out of the way. For being 6-foot-10, he could get some more rebounds as well.
Smith Jr. still needs plenty of development to reach true All-Star status, but there's certainly still time for him to find his ceiling in the Rockets' core.