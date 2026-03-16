As the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, there was big expectations for Jabari Smith Jr. and his impact with the Houston Rockets. He was one of the top picks at the start of the rebuild to help turn the franchise around.

While Smith Jr. had his moments as a rookie and second-year player, the consistency was still lacking. The initial scouting report on Smith Jr. coming out of Auburn was his ability to play great defense as well as be an elite 3-point shooter. He also showed promise as an explosive player who could be a game winner.

Those characteristics were shown, but Smith Jr. was still developing. Now in his fourth season and second under head coach Ime Udoka, the expectation for him to be an important and big-time contributor in the starting lineup has increased. It was rough at times throughout the first half of the season, but it feels as if Smith Jr. has finally taken that next step forward.

What Smith Has Added

Feb 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) shoots against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

With the addition of superstar forward Kevin Durant over the offseason, one of the main players who was impacted was Smith Jr. Both players are built similar at 6-foot-11 and Durant is a model type player for Smith Jr. to follow. That was shown early, as Smith was working closely with Durant and taking full advantage of having a 16-time All-Star on his team that has similar skill set.

It seems like Smith Jr. has taken a piece out of Durant's playbook with the mid-range jumper. It's a shot that the 22-year-old has seemingly added to his bag over the past few months. He primarily used to be just a 3-pointer shooter that would occasionally score in the paint, but Smith Jr. is now a threat in the mid-range and post to pull up and shoot.

This has been an effective shot for the Rockets that has gone down at a consistent rate. It's something that Smith Jr. can do off the dribble and given some of Houston's struggles on offense, it's imperative that Smith continues to knock them down.

Durant's mid-range shot is his signature move, and Smith Jr. now has one of his own. Currently, Smith Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 45% shooting from the field. He is also hitting close to 37% from three, the highest mark of his career. The points per game are also the highest he's had.

Smith Jr. has suddenly turned into one of the most consistent players on the Rockets and averaged 17.5 PPG for Houston in February. That included 13 straight games with double-digit points. He hit a game-changing 3-pointer from the corner that saved the Rockets from embarrassment against the Pelicans.

The Rockets need Smith to continue to play at a high level, and making that mid-range shot has added a new level to his game.