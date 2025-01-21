Houston Rockets: Can Jalen Green Be an All-Star?
Jalen Green just won the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week award, playing some of the best basketball of his career since Jan. 1, averaging 28.7 points on 51.2% shooting from the field and 47.2% from 3-point range. He has lead Houston to a 7-3 record in this stretch.
The national media has started to take notice of Green due to his recent hot streak. Could it be enough for him to make the All-Star team?
Green making the All-Star roster is unlikely due to his earlier inconsistencies. Throughout his career, the guard has struggles to be consistent on a variety of levels. Before March of last season, Green was inconsistent before finding his groove. He had started this season as one of the top scorers in the league, collecting 28 points per game throughout the first few games. Since then, he's been up-and-down scoring the ball, and it looks like he may just be finding his groove again.
For Green to make the team, he likely needed to get out to a quicker start, and hit his peak of the season even earlier. If all 42 of his games were played like the last 10, it would be more likely for him to see a spot for the first time. However, if Green is able to keep this up all season, there is a chance he could win the Most Improved Player award. Regardless of accolades, his turnaroud has helped the Rockets tremendously so far this season.
Another issue that is holding the Rockets young star from making the All-Star team is the depth of the Western Conference. There are so many elite guards in the West, such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ja Morant, Steph Curry, Devin Booker, De'Aaron Fox, and Anthony Edwards. To see Green contend with these guards for a spot on the roster, he has to find more consistency front to back in a season.
