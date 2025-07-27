Inside The Rockets

Can Kevin Durant Keep up Healthy Streak for Rockets?

Can the Rockets’ new star stay on-court?

Derek Parker

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
This offseason, the Houston Rockets finally pushed some chips in, opting to trade for an all-time player in Kevin Durant.

In sending out Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and a draft pick, the Rockets were able to add exactly what they needed on the trade market: offense. At around 6-foot-11, Durant is one of the best scorers the game has ever seen, most recently going for 26.6 points on 53% shooting. Even better, he adds a massive boon on the perimeter, being a career 39% 3-point shooter on five attempts per game.

There’s little question that if Durant is on-court the Rockets will be a better team. But therein lies a question itself: will Durant be able to stay on-court?

Durant is set to turn 37 next month. While his malleable offensive game lends itself well to low-mileage play, he’s still one of the older players in the league with a fairly extensive injury history.

In five seasons since missing an entire year with an Achilles injury, Durant has played in just 55 games per season, bottoming out 35 in 2020-21 with Brooklyn. 

Miraculously though, Durant has been trending upwards since, playing in 75 games for the Suns two seasons ago and 62 last season.

While 60-plus can be a fairly low bar for some, it’s certainly not for a soon-to-be 37-year-old. And should Durant play in 60-plus games for Houston, that’d likely be considered a win. 

It remains to be seen whether Durant will remain healthy for the Rockets — that’s the gamble the team took in adding him for fairly young talent. But with a strong defensive core and an abundance of play-makers rostered, Durant shouldn’t need to do too much to make a positive impact.

Additionally, the Rockets should be primed to be deep enough to rest Durant plenty during the regular season and still maintain a status as one of the better teams in the West. If the two-time champ is able to maintain his healthy streak into next year's postseason, the Rockets could be looked at as one of the top teams to knock off.

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

