Houston Rockets Can Prove Themselves Against Cavaliers
The Houston Rockets are off to their best start in the last seven seasons. At 28-14, they're still holding onto second place in the Western Conference, despite their latest loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday.
The Rockets have shown all season long that they can beat any team in the NBA. In their 28 wins, the Rockets have beaten several top teams in the NBA, and the top seven teams in the Western Conference.
They are 9-1 against the other top seven teams, with their only loss to the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, whom they are 1-2 against this season. They have already won the season series against the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies.
One of the Rockets goals coming into the season was to not only compete but show that they can defeat any team in the NBA. Houston has shown this all season, and has another chance to show that Wednesday.
Wednesday night, the Rockets host the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have been the best team record-wise for most of the season. Coming into the game, the Cavaliers have a record of 36-6 and have won eight of their last ten games.
The Rockets have already faced off against the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Indiana Pacers, who are in the top five of the Eastern Conference. This season, they are 2-2 in those games and have a home-and-home with the Cavs that starts Wednesday night.
The Cavaliers have taken that next step after finishing 48-34 last season and making it to the second round of the playoffs before falling to the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics. As mentioned earlier, the Rockets are 1-2 against the top seed in their conference and will look to now get a win against the Eastern Conference's top team.
It is also another chance for Jalen Green to prove he can take his game to another level when facing the better teams in the NBA. Green is coming into the game after being name Western Conference Player of the Week.
The Cavaliers are led by one of the best backcourts in the NBA, Donovan Mitchell and Darrius Garland. The Rockets will be missing Jabari Smith, who is still recovering from his hand injury, and the Cavaliers will be without Evan Mobley.
