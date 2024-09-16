Can Reed Sheppard Break the Rockets' Rookie 3-Point Record?
The 3-point revolution started to take shape in the 2010s. Of course, players like Stephen Curry were a big part of the NBA switch from pounding the ball in the paint to 30-foot jump shots. You also can't forget the influence of James Harden and the Houston Rockets.
For several seasons, the Rockets were the number-one team in 3-point attempts during the Harden era. Although their 3-point attempts have decreased in the last four seasons, some players have set records from beyond the arc.
Jalen Green, in his rookie season, set the Rockets' all-time record for 3-pointers made in a season. In the 2021-22 season, Green made 157 3-pointers, breaking Matt Maloney's previous record of 154, which he held for 24 years.
Green shot 34.3 percent from deep and made over two 3-pointers a game at 2.3 during his rookie season. This is the best 3-point percentage of his career to date. The Rockets, wanting to improve their shooting from beyond the arc, drafted the best shooter in the NCAA, Reed Sheppard.
Sheppard shot an impressive 52.1 from deep in his only season with the Kentucky Wildcats. He showed off that impressive shooting during summer league play, and now the question is, will Sheppard break Green's 3-point rookie record?
The one thing that stands out when looking at the top five rookies in 3-pointers made in Rockets history is 3-point attempts per game. Green took over two more 3-pointers a game than Maloney, but Maloney still made 154 3-pointers because he shot 40.4 from beyond the arc.
Sheppard will not be a starter, so his only chance is to shoot a high percentage from deep. Maloney finished with 4.6 attempts from 3-point range. Sheppard averaging four to five 3-point attempts a game is not a stretch.
He could challenge Jalen Green's record if Sheppard can shoot over 40 percent from 3-point range on at least five attempts. Even if Sheppard doesn't break the record, his shooting will play a big part in the Rockets' push to get back to the playoffs.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.