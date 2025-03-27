Houston Rockets Can’t Afford Another Letdown Against Utah Jazz
The Houston Rockets got back in the win column Tuesday night as they outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 121-114 at the Toyota Center. It was the Rockets' final home game before embarking on a three-game road trip.
The Rockets are currently 47-26, still holding on to the second spot in the Western Conference standings. Their lead in the standings, however, shrunk Wednesday evening as the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets all won.
The Rockets still hold a two-game lead in the loss column over all three teams but still have one game left with both the Lakers and Nuggets. They are tied 1-1 with both teams, so there is still a chance they could lose out on the tiebreaker.
That makes every game important as the Rockets approach the final nine games of the regular season. The Rockets began their nine-game push to the playoffs in Salt Lake City against the 16-57 Utah Jazz. Despite the record, the Rockets can not afford to take the Jazz lightly.
The Jazz defeated the Rockets in their last matchup 124-115 in one of the most disappointing games of the season for the Rockets. The Rockets led going into the fourth by three points before giving up 37 points in the final period as the Jazz pulled away in the last few minutes.
Even though the Rockets have won 10 of their last 11 games, any losing streak in the final nine games could see them go from the second seed down to the fifth or even sixth seed. The Rockets have already clinched at least a play-in game but have a magic number of four to clinch a playoff spot.
The Jazz come into Thursday night's game with the worst record in the NBA. They have lost three in a row and nine of their last 10 games. It has been apparent for most of the season that the Jazz are tanking and are already looking at next season.
Even with that being the case, the Rockets know they have to come out ready to play so that they don't have a repeat of their Feb. 22 loss. The Rockets are back in action Thursday as they aim for their second win in a row.