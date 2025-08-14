Houston Rockets Can’t Relax in Stout Western Conference
For all intents and purposes, the Houston Rockets enter next season as a legitimate contender to win the NBA title.
Not since James Harden sprayed triples in Rockets red has that been true. And yet, the organization has been built into a potential title-winner in a matter of months.
The first step was re-signing already valued members of the core, such as veteran guard Fred VanVleet and interior enforcer Steven Adams. Free agency was also key, and the team perhaps did better than any other contender in adding Dorian Finney-Smith — a starting caliber wing for most teams — as well as its former rim-runner in Clint Capela to bolster frontcourt versatility further.
Of course the biggest move of the offseason was the nabbing of superstar Kevin Durant, and more specifically, giving up relatively little to do so.
All in all, Houston will now look to churn out wins in the Western Conference. But that, of course, will be easier said than done.
Houston won’t be afforded much grace in the West this year, and could go from legit contender to mid-conference battler in the blink of an eye.
The league’s top dawgs — the defending champion Thunder and revitalized Denver Nuggets — offer strong competition near the top. But the West’s middle-ground will be a war zone in and of itself.
Three California teams in the Clippers, Lakers and Warriors offer challenges with experienced squads led by multiple superstars. The Minnesota Timberwolves have made back-to-back Western Conference Finals, and could still see improvement with some youth on the roster.
Outside of those are the wildcards: the Cooper Flagg infused Mavericks, the newly-armed Trail Blazers, star-laden Kings and Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs, all of which could put up fights on a nightly basis.
Only the Pelicans, Jazz and Suns seem penciled in near the bottom of the standings, and even then they offer tough matchups.
Suffice it to say, the Rockets will need to start the season sharp and continue to be so throughout the regular season. Any lapses or losing streaks could come with dangerous consequences for teams hoping to contend. Falling into the trap of fighting for seeding in the West's middle-ground is never fun come late-season. And could lead to less than favorable postseason matchups.
Luckily, Houston has positioned itself to be one of the sharper teams in the league moving forward. It now only needs to execute.
The Rockets will have a chance to start their season with a bang, taking on the defending champions in Oklahoma City on Oct. 21.