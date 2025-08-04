Houston Rockets Center Talks Kevin Durant and Championship Goals While Home in Turkey
If you asked any of the Houston Rockets players just how excited they are to play with NBA superstar Kevin Durant this upcoming season, almost every one would give the same ecstatic answer, along with praise for their future Hall of Fame teammate.
Rockets big man Alperen Sengun was no different when he caught up with Turkish media, Anadolua Agency (AA), as the young center gears up for the 2025 European Championship (EuroBasket 2025) in his native country of Turkey.
"I'm excited to play with Durant. Everyone is excited to play with him. It doesn't matter his age – ultimately, he’s Kevin Durant. I have no doubt he will bring a lot to the team," Sengun said. "He's very experienced, and we have some very young players. I think he'll open up the game for us. He's incredibly effective both offensively and defensively.”
Sengun is well aware of Durant's skillset and ability to help the Rockets get over their first-round hump from the previous season. The same season where the Turkish center would be awarded his first All-Star nod, finishing the 2024-25 season averaging a double-double with 19.1 points and 10.3 rebounds.
Unfortunately, the 23-year-old center would miss the All-NBA third team by just a few votes to cap off his fourth year. Still, Sengun proved to fans and the Rockets front office that he was well worth the five-year, $185 million rookie extension, which he signed ahead of the season.
During his interview with AA, Sengun recalled his process on the way to the NBA, acknowledging just how hard it is to remain in the league after making it.
"When I left Turkey for the NBA, many people told me, 'Don't go to the NBA.' My goal was to improve my body, my language, and my basketball skills," he stated. "Staying in the NBA isn’t easy because 60 new players arrive every season. Only those who work hard manage to stay. Knowing this, I've focused on improving myself and my game every season.”
Heading into his fifth NBA season and now with a taste of playoff basketball in his system, Sengun is determined to put the Rockets in the NBA title picture. Thanks to the moves by Houston's front office this season, that determination could be a reality.
Not just with the addition of Kevin Durant, but also bringing on savvy veterans like Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela will certainly help the Rockets in their hopes for an NBA championship this upcoming season.
"Our goal is the championship. Everyone wants this. I hope we can give this to the city of Houston," said Sengun when asked about the Rockets' goals this season.
With a loaded roster alongside Alperen Sengun and his new teammate Kevin Durant, the Houston Rockets are poised for a great season and have their eyes set on an NBA championship run.