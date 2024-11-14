Inside The Rockets

Rockets Chemistry Growing After Win vs. Clippers

The Houston Rockets are figuring things out as a collective unit.

Nov 4, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) and forward Amen Thompson (1) react after a play during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are winners of three straight after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 111-103 at Toyota Center on Wednesday night.

During the game, the Rockets proved how strong their chemistry has been, and that's been a big part of their early-season success.

"[It's] coming together great man," Amen Thompson told team reporter Vanessa Richardson after the game. "We're a family, and you can see that on the court. We have each other's backs. It's been great."

The Rockets didn't change a lot of their rotation during the offseason, and that's proving to be a positive in the early part of the year. The only player consistently in the rotation that wasn't on the roster last year was No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard, who has slowly shown progress in his game.

In the past few years, the Rockets have struggled to get out of the gates because they were learning how to play with another. But now that they have time and experience under their belts together, it is beginning to translate into wins.

The win against the Clippers may not have been a game the Rockets would have won a year or two ago, but this win shows that Houston isn't the same team it has always been.

The Rockets and Clippers will meet again for a rematch tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT.

