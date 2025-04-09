Houston Rockets Clinch No. 2 Seed in Western Conference
The Houston Rockets have been one of the best and most surprising teams in the NBA this year, comprised mostly of a young core, with a select few veterans.
Eclipsing the 50-win mark for the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Rockets have over-performed their preseason expectations by a wide margin.
Center Alperen Sengun has continued to drive the offense, earning the first All-Star bid of his career in the process. Jalen Green has taken even more steps as a scorer, leading the team with 21.6 points per game on 43% shooting. Veterans in Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet have continued to be steadying presences, and the group of youngsters have all taken steps towards improving their games through 79 games.
On Tuesday, their hard work paid off in the form of their postseason standing being secured, as the Lakers fell to the OKC Thunder in a game that offered plenty of fireworks, including a Luka Doncic ejection.
With Oklahoma City having locked up No. 1 weeks ago, second was the best Houston could finish, and they’ll now own home court advantage against every team, save for OKC.
The Rockets have just three games remaining in their regular season against the Clippers, Lakers and Nuggets. And with No. 2 secured, they’ll likely be looking to maintain their health as they head into their first postseason since 2020.
Houston is one of a few teams in the league that has the luxury of being locked into a seed, and should be able to prioritize its postseason status, opposed to continuing to fight down to the wire like its potential opponents.